TYLER, Texas — Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm.

In his first season as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, the 23-year-old East Texan earned the following accolades:

NFL MVP

NFL Offensive Player of the Year

2018 Pro Bowl

First-team All-Pro

NFL passing touchdowns leader

He was even one win away from playing in Super Bowl LIII.

So, it's no surprise fans have flocked to their nearest sporting goods stores to pick up any Mahomes swag they could get their hands on.

Heck, even the Backstreet Boys were starstruck when they recently met him in Atlanta.

However, now you can show your support for #MVPat by visiting his online merchandise store.

The store, mahomes15.com, features apparel for men, women and children, as well as hats and beanies. Prices range from $19.99 - $44.99.

Patrick Mahomes

All apparel is made on-demand after an order is placed. Apparel orders placed using standard shipping will ship within one to three business days. Orders placed with priority shipping will ship within one business day. For overnight shipping, please contact staff@500level.com.

Domestic orders will arrive in five to seven business days with standard shipping. Domestic orders with priority shipping will reach their destinations in two to four business days. International orders will arrive in seven to 15 business days.

If you need to return or exchange an order, there is a 30-day return policy.

All returns and exchanges must be shipped to the following address:

Returns/Exchanges Department

2101 East St. Elmo Road, Suite 350

Austin, Texas 78744

For more on the store's shipping and return policies, click here.

His store also gives fans a chance to catch up on the latest news involving the former Whitehouse Wildcat.

You can also book "Showtime Mahomes" for speaking engagements, personal appearances, product endorsements and corporate events.

To check out the store, click here.

To follow Mahomes on social media, click here for his Instagram and here for his Twitter.

