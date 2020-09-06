In a vote of 4-0, Tarrant County commissioners voted Tuesday to remove a monument erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy that’s sat in front of the historic courthouse since 1953.

Commissioner J.D. Johnson abstained from the vote.

A date was not set for the removal, but Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he expected it to be removed “fairly soon.”

“In memory of Confederate Soldiers 1861-1865 and their descendents (sic) who served in Spanish American War, World War I, World War II," the monument reads.

Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks made the official motion to have the monument removed.

“If we’re to have any chance at addressing those hard issues, then we must start with the easy ones,” he said in commissioners court Tuesday. “The decision to remove that monument is an easy one. One that is well within our control.”

The decision comes after more than a week of protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Whitley said he’d researched the monument, which was erected nearly 100 years after the Civil War, not during it.

“We should not have any monuments on Tarrant County public property that’s believed by many to be a symbol of racism,” he said.

More than two dozen residents spoke during the meeting, either in person, by phone or written statement. The majority spoke in favor of removing the monument.

Commissioners Gary Fickes and Johnson said the majority of calls to their office had been in favor of leaving the monument where it was.

