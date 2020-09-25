'Taste of the Fair' brings back favorite fair food to East Texas State Fairgrounds

Food is served to-go and attendees are asked to social distance and wear masks.

TYLER, Texas — Funnel cakes, corn dogs and turkey legs are all back for a limited time for the Taste of the Fair at the East Texas State Fairgrounds.

The Taste of the Fair is taking place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on September 24-27 and again on October 1-4.

"All of these vendors are local vendors from the East Texas area or even right across the border in Louisiana, but most of them are here in East Texas," Cody Rosenbalm, director of marketing for the East Texas State Fair, said.

Parking is free and located at the Harvey Convention Center.

"All along fair park drive area a lot of food vendors that you get to enjoy during the fair," he said. "You park in Harvey Convention Center and walk across the street."

Food is served to-go and attendees are asked to social distance and wear masks.

"All of the food is prepared fresh here but it's packaged to-go so you can still get your fair food fix, but you're going to have to enjoy it somewhere else," Rosenbalm said. "We don't have tables set up or anything like that."

This year forced the East Texas State Fair to adapt to changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual festivity once brought live entertainment and attractions.

"You can still count on all the great attractions, concerts, in fact a lot of the bands we had booked for this year are coming back next year," he said.