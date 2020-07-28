Tatum ISD changes dress code policy after complaints

Months after protests and filed lawsuits, Tatum ISD updated its dress code policy

TATUM, Texas — Tatum ISD has updated its dress code and grooming policy following complaints by parents.

The fight for this change started nearly a year ago with controversy centered around two Tatum ISD students who wore natural hairstyles.

The parents called for change of Tatum ISDs dress code policy which stated:

"No ponytails, ducktails, rat-tails, male buns, or puffballs are allowed on male students. ALL male hair of any type SHALL NOT extend below the top of a T-shirt collar."

Last year, people packed the district's school board meeting, created petitions, filed lawsuits and held protests.

Many said the policy was gender and racial biased. Months later, there's change.

"All of my sweat and tears did not go in vain," Kambry Cox said.

"I finally got my blessing I had been praying for because it was a long road going through this," Randi Woodley said.

The district's dress code policy now states: "Hair, including facial hair, must be neat, clean, and well-groomed. No unnatural hair color,or hairstyle that is deemed disruptive. Hair should not cover the eyes."

Since this fight for change began, grandmother to "Tink," a former student of Tatum ISD, Randi Woodly says she's faced oppositions.

"We're really feeling the aftermath of it all and I'm very proud that Tatum has changed their policy. I just wished they'd have done it prior to my two stints in jail and the isolation of my grandson," Woodley said.

Both Woodley and Kambry Cox, mother to a former Tatum ISD student says this call for change is more than just about hair.

"It starts with hair then the next thing you know your child is George Floyd and it's their life," Cox said.

"It has shown a systemic racism in the area," Woodley said.

Both parents say, the fight isn't over and this is just the beginning.