Tatum ISD student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

The student participated in the summer strength and conditioning camp at Tatum High School.

TATUM, Texas — A male student at Tatum ISD has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the student did participate in the summer strength and conditioning camp at the high school.

The student did not show any symptoms prior to being nor did he report any at camp, said Tatum ISD in a release.

The camp has been closed since June 30 as a precaution and will remain closed until further notice.

Students who participated in the camp went through a daily screening that included a detailed health questionnaire, touch less temperature, hand sanitizing and instructional social distancing.

On Wednesday, the Texas Interscholastic League (UIL) urged all schools to cancel workouts until July 13.