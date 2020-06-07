Tatum ISD to offer on-campus and virtual instruction for the 2020-21 school year

Parents will have the option to choose which model instruction will work best for their students.

TATUM, Texas — Tatum ISD will be offering on-campus and virtual instruction, also called Virtual Academy, for the 2020-21 school year.

According to the district, on Monday, July 6, a commitment form will be sent via email to the primary parent or guardian for each registered student. The process may take 24 hours due to the high number of emails being sent.

Parents and guardians have until Friday, July 17 to communicate plans for each student.

If the district does not receive a commitment the student will be registered for on-campus instruction.

A student may change to on-campus learning before July 30, or at the end of the grading period. No changes will be made after July 30 for the first six weeks.

On-Capmus Instruction (PK – 12th)

Tatum ISD has yet to receive guidance for on-campus instruction from the state. There will be an emphasis on outdoor learning/play spaces, numerous seating/spacing options and reduced sharing materials.

“We understand man parents believe that an in-person, for many of our students, is the best opportunity for success,” said Superintendent J.P. Richardson in a letter sent to parents and guardians.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is welcomed but not required.

Virtual Instruction (PK – 12th)

Virtual instruction, or Virtual Academy, will require students to participate in Synchronous and Asynchronous learning.

Synchronous learning is real-time instruction between students and teachers.

Asynchronous learning does not require having the teacher and student engaged at the same time.

Pre-Kindergarten through second grade are required to offer Asynchronous learning. The instruction may include various forms of digital and online learning.

“I want to assure you that Tatum ISD Is committed to providing exceptional learning experiences to out students, whether on campus or through the online Virtual Academy,” said Richardson. “TEA’s COVID-19 website will continue to be updated with new guidance as it becomes available. Once we receive guidance from the state agencies on opening campuses back up, we will update our website to let you know what was received.”