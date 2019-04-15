CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's April 15 and the IRS wants your taxes filed. Need more time to prepare? You're not alone, and there is only one way to apply for an extension.

"We're all known to procrastinate at different things and paying taxes is certainly up there on the list," said Bill Clark, an enrolled agent and owner of Tax Pro.

Clark said you need to know that an extension of time to file your return does not grant you any extension of time to pay your taxes. So if you owe taxes, that extension should also include a payment of what you believe may be owed to Uncle Sam.

"Now the extension is an of extension time to file. It's not an extension of time to pay," Clark said. "So if you do owe money you got to get a pretty good estimate and get those monies in, and it's also a deadline, not just for filing taxes but if you pay estimated taxes, you're also supposed to be paying those too."

If you need an extension, it is best to get a tax professional to help. If you prefer to do it yourself, the form can be found at www.irs.gov.

