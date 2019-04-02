WASHINGTON —

Taylor Farms TX, Inc., of Dallas has issued a recall of approximately 2,100 lbs. of chicken products incorrectly labeled as “Chile Relleno” products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Saturday.

The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which was not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat “HEB Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken” items were incorrectly labeled as “Chile Relleno,” according to the USDA. The items were produced on various dates from Jan. 25, 2019, through Jan. 30, 2019.

The following product is subject to recall:

10-oz. tray packages labeled as “HEB-MEAL SIMPLE CHILE RELLENO” with “USE BY” dates of 02/04/2019, 02/05/2019, 02/07/2019, 02/08/2019, and 02/09/2019 and lot codes TFD025AU4, TFD026AU4, TFD028AU4, TFD029AU4 and TFD030AU4.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34733” on the shipping container which is labeled as “HEB Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken.” The chile relleno labels do not bear an establishment number. These items were shipped to distribution centers and retail stores in Texas.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 1, 2019, when the firm discovered that a label for “Chile Relleno” was incorrectly applied to some of its USDA’s amenable “HEB Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken” products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Thomas Yongo, director of quality assurance with Taylor Farms Texas, at 855-455-0098 or press@taylorfarms.com.