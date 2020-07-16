Teachers can wear scrubs when schools reopen in some Dallas County districts

Garland ISD and Lancaster ISD are some of the districts allowing teachers to wear scrubs if they are coming back to the classroom in the fall.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — As families chose between in-school or online learning in the fall, teachers are deciding too.

At Garland Independent School District, some teachers plan to be back on campus. Dr. Ricardo López, the superintendent, said he has around 5,000 teachers and 8,000 employees.

For those who want to teach in-person, López said there will be a lot of cleaning around the school.

"If our teachers are going to have these protocols, why not make them feel comfortable?" said López.

López said his teachers created an online forum asking for a change in dress code to allow scrubs and comfortable clothing.

"Scrubs are easier to clean. You don't have to worry about ruining them. You put them in high temperature hot water and if they come out a little faded, you are not going to worry that it is not your best clothing. So we said why not," Lopez explained.

Garland ISD isn't the only district doing this. Lancaster Independent School District is also allowing staff to wear scrubs on campus.

"I think it's the best option for our teachers and staff to be able to wear scrubs," said Superintendent Dr. Elijah Granger.

He said the teachers will have a lot of sanitation products to work with. He also wants them to be able to easily clean their clothes at home to keep their own families safe.

Scrubs are an option for teachers who chose to wear them. For both districts, masks and face shields have also been purchased for students and staff who plan to return to the classroom.