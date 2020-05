SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has located a teenage runaway.

According to their Facebook page, Jasmine Murphy has been found safe.

The sheriff’s office had requested the public’s assistance in locating Murphy earlier in the day.

No word on her condition or where she was located.

