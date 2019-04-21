COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A teenager was shot near the Lincoln Center community building in College Station on Easter Sunday afternoon, according to CSPD. The child was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and is receiving treatment.

In a media release, tweeted at roughly 6pmCDT, College Station police said they arrested a 16-year-old juvenile for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connecting with this investigation. Police did not specify if this individual was the alleged shooter.

College Station Police say they're investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 979-764-3600.

In a tweet, CSPD said they believe this to be an isolated incident, adding that there is no danger to the general public.

**An earlier version of this article included a picture of a male being arrested near the Lincoln Center crime scene. While the picture included no distinguishing features and it is unclear who the male is, KAGS has a policy of not identifying juvenile defendants. When police released that at least one arrested party was a juvenile, the picture and tweet including the picture were removed out of caution.**