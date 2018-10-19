The Mega Millions Jackpot is the highest it's ever been at $1 billion, and this has many Texans sprinting to the nearest convenience store or gas station to snatch up a lottery ticket.

According to the Texas Lottery, from noon to 12:59 p.m. Friday, Texas had $1,717,196 in sales and the total draw sales for Texas was $17,766,542. From 1 p.m. to 1:59 p.m. Friday, Texas had $1,879,930 in sales. By 3 p.m. Friday, Texas had more than $2 million in sales.

That's a lot of money, honey.

The next drawing is scheduled for 10 p.m. CST on Friday night.

Many are hoping they'll be the person to match all six numbers and win the grand prize. No one has been able to do so since July 24.

May the odds be in your favor.

Go here to read up on the fine details you'll need to know if you get the winning ticket.

