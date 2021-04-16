Texarkana man accused of putting 3-year-old in scalding hot bath water

Terrell Childs was arrested for injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Texarkana police have arrested a man for allegedly submerging his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in boiling hot water.

Terrell Childs, 23, was charged with injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury.

Police say Childs was babysitting his girlfriend's 3-year-old son at their home when he suffered severe burns on one of his buttocks in late March.

The child was later taken to a local hospital where staff later contacted CPS.

The boy had to be transferred to another hospital in Dallas due to his injuries being so severe.

Authorities later determined that Childs had purposely put the little boy in scalding hot bath water as punishment for soiling his diaper.