TYLER, Texas — While celebrations of George Floyd‘s life are going on across the country, the Texas African American museum in North Tyler held a balloon release to honor him Tuesday.

People in attendance counted to eight before releasing the balloons to signify the more than eight minutes Floyd was held down by police the night he died.

"We are now in a pandemic, three pandemics. COVID-19, economics, and racism. Let’s release all three by working together," said Dr. Shirley McKellar, Tyler City Council.

Those at the event prayed together, sang music together and released balloons together. The message of the event is clear: "Don’t forget George Floyd, get involved in your community and make sure that your voice is heard."

“Your voice matters. So what I challenge you today is don’t be silent," Dr. Bishop Laramie Jackson said. "Don’t let George Floyd’s Life and his memory go to waste, because you wouldn’t speak up."

Those who attended had a chance to sign a letter to Floyd’s family to let them know that they are in the prayers of the people in Tyler.

“Even though we can’t correct that in justice," said Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler. "I think it is important for all of us as a community, and for the city of Tyler to not forget Mr. Floyd. That there is an opportunity and I believe when the history books are written that Mr. Floyd’s death is going to change history.”