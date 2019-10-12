COLLEGE STATION, Texas — To help students take a little study break from finals, Texas A&M University teamed up with Whataburger to hide boxes full of the burger joint's swag in what they call, "Beat the Hell Out of Finals."

25 boxes were hidden Friday, and 25 boxes were hidden Monday. The boxes were full of stuff like coupons for food, shirts, socks and more.

Texas A&M said they know how hard students are studying, so they wanted to reward them.

"It was definitely something to get my mind off of debits, credits and all of the accounting hoopla that my brain is full of at the moment," said Katelyn Miller, a sophomore at A&M who found a #BTHOfinals box.

Texas A&M posted words like 'tomato' and 'honey mustard' on social media to aid students in their search. Students were told to type the word into the A&M campus map and then it would show the location of the boxes.

Texas A&M said the boxes were found in minutes after each clue was posted.

"This time during finals, its important to have a little fun because it can be really stressful," said Michael Green, Emerging and Interactive Media for Texas A&M University. "We really want to give that to them in this time when there are no classes and they're studying really hard in the library. "

