A Texas A&M student living of campus has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the school, the student has not been on campus recently and is following recommendations for self-isolating.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
Ongoing updates regarding A&M-Commerce actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be posted on https://new.tamuc.edu/coronavirus/