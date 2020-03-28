A Texas A&M student living of campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school, the student has not been on campus recently and is following recommendations for self-isolating.

Ongoing updates regarding A&M-Commerce actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be posted on https://new.tamuc.edu/coronavirus/