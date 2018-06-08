SMITH COUNTY — The annual tax-free weekend is almost upon us here in Texas. Starting this weekend from Aug. 10 - 12 at midnight, you will be able to purchase most clothing, footwear and school supplies tax free!

NOTE: Not every article of clothing, accessories, or supplies are applicable for the tax free goodness and no items above $100 are eligible.

For a list of eligible items check out these links:

School Supplies

Clothing and other items

Officials say that shoppers typically save and average of $8 for every $100 spent.

Some good tips for making it through the tax free weekend is to prepare and be aware. Have an idea of what you need before you embark on your journey through the inevitable crowds and long lines.

Not only will knowing what you need help keep the frustration and anxiety levels down, but it can also keep you from overspending or buying things you may not actually need.

While savings are great, often the thought of things being discounted will lead to an individual spending more than they typically would.

