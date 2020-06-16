TEXAS, USA — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission warned bars and restauranst that they must follow the state’s protocols to help ensure health and safety as Texas reopens or they will face license suspensions. These requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50 percent for bars and 75 percent for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least six feet between groups of customers.

TABC said they are strictly monitoring bar and restaurant activity and will pursue emergency liquor license suspensions if there are violations that threaten public health and safety. The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second infraction will result in up to a 60-day suspension.

“It is essential that bars and restaurants follow the public safety checklist developed by the Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “There is nothing more important than the health and safety of Texans as we reopen, and there are consequences for businesses that do not follow the rules. TABC is working with local municipalities across the state to enforce the executive orders.”

In the past month, agents have inspected nearly 3,000 locations across Texas, according to TABC. They have found that most bar and restaurant operators have been responsible and have followed the rules.

The Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas has developed specific guidelines bars and restaurants must follow to safely restart their businesses. TABC is the state agency that regulates the alcoholic beverage industry in Texas and will be on-site inspecting licensees to make sure the guidelines are followed, according to TABC.

To see the guidelines and learn more about the governor’s efforts to reopen Texas, visit the Texas website. Find TABC’s resources for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic at the TABC website.

