Slide Fire Solutions, the inventor and manufacturer of the controversial bump stock firearm accessory, announced Tuesday on its web site that it will stop selling its products as of next month.

Bump stock devices were attached to rifles used in the Oct. 1 massacre in Las Vegas, in which 58 concert-goers were slaughtered by a lone gunman firing from a high-rise hotel. The devices allow rifles to mimic fully automatic machine gun fire.

“On Sunday, May 20, 2018 at midnight CDT, Slide Fire will cease taking orders for its products and shut down its website,” the Texas-based Slide Fire said in a message on the web site. “Orders placed prior to May 20th, 2018 will all be processed and shipped. We thank you for your support.”

Slide Fire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Days after the rampage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Las Vegas-based Eglet Prince law firm announced a class-action lawsuit against Slide Fire as well as the sellers, manufacturers and marketers of bump stock devices.

The Brady Center alleged in the lawsuit that the killings and injuries from the rampage “resulted from the military-style arsenal that the defendants manufactured, marketed, and sold to the public, without any reasonable measures or safeguards."

Last month, the Trump administration proposed new regulations that would effectively ban bump stock devices. There is a 90-day public comment period before the regulation can become final.

Avery Gardiner, co-president of the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, called the Slide Fire announcement a “positive development.”

“Whether it was our lawsuit, business realities, or the impending federal regulation against bump stocks that led to this decision, we don’t know yet,” Gardiner said in a statement. “I’m sure in the lawsuit, we’ll learn more about their announcement about closing their website and what they plan to do with their assets, including their patent.”

