TYLER, Texas — Texas College has released a statement after a student took to social media saying they had been sexually assaulted by an employee of the college.

Texas College President Dwight Fennell released a statement on Friday in response.

“Texas College endorses and supports the safety of all students. The administration supports areas and groups that assist with this when matters are brought to our attention and when individuals wish to comply,” Fennell said in the statement.

To read more on this story head over to the Tyler Morning Telegraph.