Texas coronavirus stats leading up to Labor Day

After the last two holiday weekends, Texas as well as other states saw a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The U.S.’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warned seven states might see an increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases after the holiday.

Texas was not included in the list, because the state’s confirmed daily new cases have been on a decline since the end of July. Governor Gregg Abbott issued the mandatory mask mandate in July, which could have led to the drop in cases.

However, with many people traveling, returning to work and students going back to school, another surge could be coming for the Lonestar State.

There have been more than 640,000 COVID-19 cases so far and more than 540,000 people are recovered from the virus. Nearly 6 million tests have been administered to Texans.

The Department of State Health Services reported 2,057 cases on Monday, that’s almost half of what was reported a week ago. However, there’s usually a drop on weekends when labs are less likely to report new data to the state.