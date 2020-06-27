Texas EquuSearch continues search for Vanessa Guillen in Coryell County

Director and Founder of Texas EquuSearch, Tim Miller, said they got a tip and had reason to be in the area.

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report regarding the search for Vanessa.

Texas EquuSearch is continuing to help search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. On Saturday, the organization was in an undisclosed location in Coryell County.

They have been searching since 8 A.M, and have 30 volunteers looking for her at the undisclosed location. Director and Founder of Texas EquuSearch, Tim Miller, said they got a tip and had reason to be in the area.

"Were optimistic but sometimes we get overly optimistic and then we get disappointed like last week," said Miller. "We know its a process of elimination so we know where shes not and we keep moving forward so we can hopefully look forward to the day we can say hey we know where she is."

Vanessa was last seen wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen.

The League of United Latin Citizens of American announced Tuesday it was adding $25,000 to the reward. Rapper Baby Bash also said he would offer $5,000.