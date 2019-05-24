TYLER, Texas — While a day on the lake is a great way to spend the Memorial Day weekend, there are some safety guidelines you should, and by law, have to follow to stay safe.

"We haven't even started the season and we've already lost two people. It gets old," Game Warden Captain Quint Balkom said. "It's tiring. It's taxing on us as far as notifying families. It's a terrible thing for us to have to do and I really really would enjoy seeing a safe weekend where we don't lose another Texan.”

Balkom says rule number one on the water, is wearing a life vest.

"Every time we operate a watercraft. we're required to wear one. It saves lives. It's proven to save lives," Balkom said. "I've never worked at drown and more person didn't have when I had one on."

If the life-saving aspect of a life jacket is not enough, hefty fines can be assessed to those not wearing one.

"The citation for not possessing life jackets or [having] an insufficient amount or not wearing a life jacket on a [personal water craft] can be a fine of $500," Balkom said.

Its no secret that drinks will be consumed, but Balkom says the same alcohol consumption laws apply on the water as they do on the road.

"The same blood alcohol levels apply, .08 or higher. If we catch a person in that position, then you know that will be enforcement action. The same as a DWI," Balkom said.

For everyone’s sake, Balkom encourages responsible behavior.

"Enjoy the weekend," Balkom said. "Remember the holiday is about our soldiers and the people we've lost, and I would love to see everyone celebrate a safe weekend. For us to not have a drowning and not have an accident in or any type of arrest or situation that would be a perfect weekend."