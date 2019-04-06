TYLER, Texas — One question among the thousands proposed during the state's 86th Legislature, is the state's current car seat law the safest it could be? Most lawmakers agreed it is not, and voted to approve House Bill 448. The bill aligns the state's law with recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"The most common car seat misuse we see is a child that is too young facing forward," Outreach Education Coordinator for UT Health East Texas EMS, Vicki LaMay, said.

As it reads now, Texas law requires a child restraint system, whether it be a car seat or booster for children under eight years old. The law does not specify how old a child must be before a car seat is switched from rear to forward-facing.

"This bill that's up will make it law that a child will have to be rear-facing until they're age two or they reach a certain length or weight," LaMay said. "A lot of the newer car seats coming out, the manufacturer will tell you to use their car seat appropriately a child needs to be at least two before you turn them around. "

HB448 requires children two and under to be in a rear-facing seat, unless the child is 40 inches, 40 pounds or has a medical exemption.

"When you have a frontal collision and a child is rear-facing, they just move with the car seat instead of them snapping their head back and forward. There's less likelihood of injury when a child is rear-facing than when they're forward-facing."

Some parents might argue that forward-facing seats allow for easier access to their child. However, LaMay says it is important to note that every transition is associated with some decrease in protection. Therefore, parents should be encouraged to delay these transitions for as long as possible.

"A lot of stuff we do for convenience," LaMay said. "But we also have to think long-term safety of our child, not the immediate convenience, what’s convenient in the moment but long-term, what’s going to be safer for your child.”

She also cautions parents to do their research before buying any products marketed as aids for rear-facing seats.

"A lot of parents want to see their child so they’ll get like those mirrors you put in the back of the car. Any kind of extra stuff you put in the back with your child, you have to make sure it’s been crash tested with your car seat," LaMay said. "If you have a mirror right there where the child’s face is then they might face-plant into that mirror."

UT Health East Texas has several car seat technicians available to give parents demonstrations, lessons on car seat safety and even assist in installation. LaMay advises parents to call the hospital to arrange a meeting with one of the available technicians. If they are not available, parents can visit Safekids for other options of local car seat technicians.

"It is still your decision what you’re going to do," LaMay said. "The only thing we can tell you is the best practice and the safest way for your child to ride in a vehicle.”

Other recommendations are concerning the car seat purchase.

"If it’s a brand new car seat, look to make sure there aren’t any recalls," LaMay said. "It’s not recommended that you get a used car seat unless you know the history of the car seat. You have to look at the stickers. You have to look at the expiration date to make sure it’s not expired, and look up recalls. The most common expiration date is 6 years."

LaMay says many of the new car seats have a QR code, if scanned it will direct parents to an online video that teaches how to properly install the car seat. She reminds parents that a low-cost car seat provides the same safety as a hi-tech one.

"The cheapest car seat has been crash tested the same way as the most expensive one,” LaMay said.