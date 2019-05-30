HOUSTON — The United States is home to the 328 million people, the first man to walk on the moon and the world’s most tornadoes.

Despite that, our population continues to grow, and it's not slowing down.

The Census Bureau estimates the U.S. population grew 19.4 million people from April 1, 2010 to Jan. 1, 2019. That’s a 6-percent increase in almost nine years.

The state that grew the most since 2010 was Texas, of course.

As of July 1 2018, more than 3.5 million people had packed their bags and headed to the Lone Star State since 2010. That’s the most growth over any other state. Florida and California follow behind.

And three states actually lost people: Connecticut, West Virginia and Illinois.

The Census estimates the United States experiences a birth every 8 seconds and a death every 11 seconds. The net international migration is expected to add one person to our population every 34 seconds. The combination of those three means our population grows by one person every 19 seconds.

