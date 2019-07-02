TYLER, Texas —

Now if you want to reserve a specific place at a specific park, you can - days, weeks, even months in advance.

"If they are excited about coming out here on Fourth of July weekend. They can go ahead and make reservations a month in advance and know that they are guaranteed entrance into the busiest parks on the holiday weekend," Shannon Pettersen, the assistant superintendent for Tyler State Park said.

Texas Park and Wildlife launched it’s online reservation system on Wednesday, making it easier for people to plan a trip to their favorite state park.

People can go through the Texas State Parks App and find their desired park destination. Next, they need to hit reserve. Then, press reserve and reserve online.

After that, the length of the stay needs to be entered, followed by whatever the park-goer is interested in and how flexible their schedule is. The last step is to simply pay a registration fee.

Shannon also said she sees at least 100,000 campers a year, and with that kind of number this new system is helping the staff as well.

"They can pay for everything online so when they come in our staff is just going to hand them a little tag to go down to their site so it would speed the check in process tremendously," she said.

Bruce Kenner said, "It seems impressive to me."

So Bruce said if you always get stuck behind a tree instead of that perfect spot by the lake, "You're supposed to have pictures on it to see what the sight looks and which sight it is."

He added, "Looking at a specific sight, where is that at on the camping loop? Are there going to be cars pulling all the time that shine their headlights right on where our trailer is going to be. How close it is to the bathroom."

The system may take a little getting used to. However, Shannon says, “we know that in the end this is going to be the best thing for Texas State Park."