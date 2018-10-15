TEXAS — A 33-year-old pilot, formerly of Kemah, Texas, was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $988,000 in restitution for conspiring to commit wire fraud and arson in the Eastern District of Texas.

Theodore Robert Wright, III, pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 7, 2017. He was sentenced in federal court on Oct. 4, according to a news release from the court.

The news release said Wright led a multi-jurisdictional fraud and arson scheme that spanned from Hawaii to the Gulf of Mexico and involved the destruction of various luxury goods, including vehicles, aircraft, and vessels, according to information presented in court.

Wright and his co-conspirators, Shane Gordon, 46, and Raymond Fosdick, 42, both of Houston, and Edward Delima, 42, of Honolulu, Hawaii, acquired luxury goods and obtained insurance coverage for those goods in amounts exceeding their purchase prices. Wright and his co-conspirators then devised and carried out schemes to destroy those goods and defraud insurance companies.

The various assets destroyed in the scheme included a 1966 Beechcraft Baron, a 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo, a 1971 Cessna 500, and a 1998 Hunter Passage. The Beechcraft Baron made an emergency landing in the Gulf of Mexico, sank in deep water, and was not recovered.

The Lamborghini Gallardo crashed into a ditch full of water, causing the vehicle to flood.

The Cessna 500 was completely destroyed when Fosdick set it on fire at Wright’s direction at an airport in Athens, Texas.

The Hunter Passage sank in a marina in Hawaii.

Fraudulent insurance claims were filed in relation to each of these incidents. Wright and his co-defendants also filed a fraudulent $1 million personal injury lawsuit related to the crash in the Gulf of Mexico. The suit was settled for $100,000.

On May 17, 2017, Wright, Gordon, Fosdick, and Delima were charged with various offenses related to their conduct in the scheme in the Eastern District of Texas. Wright’s co-conspirators have all pleaded guilty.

Delima pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to a five-year term of probation.

Fosdick pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit arson and on Jan. 24, 2018, was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison.

Gordon pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal agent and was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison today and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $440,000.

Gordon is serving his sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Herlong and is scheduled to be released in September 2020, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate locator.

Fosdick bought the plane from a co-defendant for $190,000 in March 2014 and flew the plane to Athens on Aug. 29, 2014, with plans to intentionally destroy it and claim the insurance settlement.

Fosdick and the co-defendant's plans to destroy the plane fell through and Fosdick left the aircraft in Athens and returned to his home in South Carolina.

Fosdick traveled back to Athens two weeks later and set the plane on fire.

In the days after the fire, Gordon, of League City, made fraudulent calls to the Athens Fire Marshal regarding ownership and condition of the aircraft.

Fosdick is serving his sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Beckley and is scheuded to be released in May 2020, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate locator.

Wright was ordered to pay restitution of $169,554.83 to State Farm, $440,000.00, jointly and severally with Fosdick and Gordon to Catlin Insurance, $184,000.00, jointly and severally with Raymond Fosdick to Old Republic Aerospace, Inc. and $195,000.00, jointly and severally with Delima to Progressive Insurance, according to the judgement in the criminal case.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the FAA Law Enforcement Assistance Program, the Texas Department of Insurance and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

