POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers is investigating an in-custody death that occurred Thursday morning at the Polk County Jail.

According to DPS, the preliminary investigation indicates at about 8:30 a.m., Polk County Jail staff discovered inmate Susan Williams, 60, of Livingston unresponsive in her cell.

DPS says jail staff immediately started CPR and contacted emergency personnel.

Williams was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.