SAN ANTONIO — Texas Representative Lyle Larson (R) of San Antonio wants to end Daylight Saving Time in Texas.

Larson introduced House Bill 49: Texas Loves Sunshine Act on Monday.

House Bill 49 would allow Texas to skip out on changing their clocks twice a year with the rest of the nation.

“In a world without daylight saving time, we could all enjoy additional time outdoors by engaging in recreational activities,” Larson said. “We could maintain our sleep schedules, feeling healthier and happier as a result. We could end a senseless practice that has many drawbacks and very few, if any, positive aspects.”

The bill's introduction comes before the 86th legislative session.

