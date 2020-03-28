WACO, Texas —

The COVID-19 pandemic may have you feeling down, but a local business is planning to share the love through an online concert to raise your spirits.

Sendero Provisions Co., based in Waco, announced they’ll be hosting the musical event, ‘Together for Texas’ on their website Saturday at 7 p.m.

Owner Hunter Harlow said that all proceeds will go toward helping local businesses, non-profits and artists as they deal with coronavirus-related closures, layoffs and/or loss of funds.

"With the current state of the global news and the easy access to see a lot of the negativity happening right now, it's really easy to put yourself in a negative headspace,” Harlow said.

In a time when COVID-19 cases are multiplying every day, Harlow believes in the power of positivity and unification. That’s why it's his goal to raise $100,000. He sees an opportunity to truly help others.

“We want this to be the small shining light of I get to distract myself for two hours and feel community again,” Harlow said.

In order to make this happen, he called various Texas bands that he has met over the past five years. Acts like Houndmouth, Daniel Womack, and American Idol alum Phillip Phillips will be performing songs and offering words of encouragement.

The concert will stream through Twitch, Facebook Live and YouTube Live. There will be a QR code available for viewers to make contributions to the benefit.

Hunter said, "All we can do now is spread love and not corona(virus)."

Also on KCENTV.com:

Tips to cut energy costs while spending more time at home

Bell County issues updated stay-at-home order through April 6

Coronavirus Questions | How to prepare your affairs