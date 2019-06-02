TYLER, Texas — When we hear about HBCUs, it’s often with a negative connotation.

“You hear some of the people at the school saying, the program’s not going to prepare you to be a teacher in the real world. Your degree won’t mean anything. Nobody will higher you,” said Texas College graduate Tamira Alejandro.

"They’re constantly under attack," Jarvis student Dejanae Tookes said. "And there’s no experience like the HBCU experience. It’s black excellence at its best. People that criticize us, they just don’t understand the home feeling, the black excellence, the leadership that comes from the HBCUs."

The term “HBCU” was coined with the passing of the Higher Education Act of 1965. It determined these schools as any historically black college or university that was established before 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans.

"With an HBCU, I really look at it as the experience and with that experience you have three things with the pride, tradition and then the legacy," Angela Fitzpatrick, Wiley College graduate and current principal at David Crockett Elementary, said. "Yes, those are at other campuses but with an HBCU you have an experience that is so much different."

While these schools may have been founded to educate a disenfranchised population, now they have evolved into educational facilities that welcome anyone who wishes to attend. The National Center for Education Statistics say non-black students made up nearly one-quarter of enrollment at HBCUs in 2016.

"Our mission, which is designed to provide a balance of intellectual, psychological, and spiritual development for those who we serve, obligates us have a broad sense of learning and opportunistic experience for our students," Texas College President Dwight Fennell said. "In doing so, it requires us to have an evaluation and assessment of where we are as an institution and where we’re headed."

School administrators say students are embracing the changes in the student body. Eric Stringfellow of Wiley College says the increased diversity has improved the campus experience.

"They all live together and they all really really seem to bond together. I think it’s one of the most diverse campuses I’ve seen," Stringfellow said. "Some of that may have to do with our athletic teams and how we recruit. Again, the student population is pretty diverse."

Along with the increase in diversity, historically black colleges and universities have also added new course offerings and programs, updated buildings and taken on new administration, all in an attempt to stay relevant with today’s students.

We think that we have a role and responsibility to those that we serve and although we may be HBCU in nature or character our missions are all different," Fennell. "I think the question of why do our still institutions exist, we ask why should they not exist?"