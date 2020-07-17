The City of Palestine cancels the annual Hot Pepper Festival due to COVID-19

“We want to protect the citizens of Palestine and all of the visitors who come to town," said Palestine Mayor Steve Presley.

PALESTINE, Texas — The City of Palestine has canceled the annual Hot Pepper Festival due to COVID-19.

According to the city, the festival was to be held October 24.

“We want to protect the citizens of Palestine and all of the visitors who come to town, so we have decided to cancel the festivities this year,” said Mayor Steve Presley in a press release.

Palestine City Manager Leslie Cloer thanked City staff and volunteers who helped make the event a success.

“We appreciate the support that Palestine has received for the Hot Pepper Festival in the past, and we look forward to transitioning this festival to be hosted by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce for the next festival to be held in October 2021,” said Cloer in a press release.