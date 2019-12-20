TYLER, Texas — There are certain items that belong down the toilet, those that don't, and some which despite the labeling shouldn't.

Tyler's manager of wastewater utilities system, says some of the most common items he sees coming into the wastewater treatment system include flushable wipes, cloth rags, plastic items, cigarette butts, and paper towels. All of these items should not be placed down the drain.

"It can create a stoppage," said Timothy Moore Sr., manager of water utility system maintenance and operation. "Don't flush anything other than basic toilet tissue."

If a restroom does become out of order because of a clogged drain, Moore says to call the city before a plumber.

"We'll go out and assess the situation," explained Moore. "We will run a city sewer main to determine if it's a city or if it's a private stoppage, which we notify the customer and then let them call a plumber. If it's a city stoppage, we do notify them that it was a city stoppage and we put it on a cleaning program."

Not only can objects not meant to be flushed affect homes and businesses, but the city's wastewater treatment plants as well. Norris says cigarette butts can affect the treatment process, but larger items can affect equipment.

"We need residents to try to refrain from flushing the rags," Norris said. "And, even though they say flushable wise, they really are not, they will do a number they will wind up in a coffin teller and bind it up and cause premature failure."

The items that you flush make their way into Tyler's wastewater treatment system traveling through pipes to either the Westside or Southside wastewater treatment plants. The plants operate 24/7.

"It's a multi-step process of cleaning wastewater," said Norris.

First, the solid items are removed from the water using a "fine screen." If anything makes it past the screen, there's a settling process.

"If it sinks in water, we will we will collect it," Norris stated. "If it floats, we will also stay on the top of some treatment units and try to collect it there."

The materials removed from the water are compacted and taken to a landfill.

"We do our best to remove all of that out before it's actually released back into the environment," explained Norris.

After the solids are removed, the water then goes through a trickling filter to remove ammonia, chlorine is added after to kill any contamination, the chlorine is removed after with sulfur dioxide and released into Black Fork Creek and makes its way to Lake Palestine.

"The Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant would pull water from Lake Palestine," Norris said. "You could say that this water does make its way back through Tyler."