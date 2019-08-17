TYLER, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for the East Texas Municipal Utility District due to a major water main line break.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required East Texas Municipal Utility District public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

For questions concerning this matter, you may contact the District Office at: 903-877-3644 or the General Manager: 903-253-4162 and you can find copies of this posting at our physical address of 12162 Hwy 155N. Tyler, Texas, 75708