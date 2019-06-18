LONGVIEW, Texas —

June is national safety month and the Longview Police Department is reminding parents of several safety hazards while their kids are home from school this summer.

The possibilities of what could go wrong may seem endless, but there's three things the Longview Police Department and Partners in Prevention are focusing on, guns, prescription medicine and alcohol.

Leaving a gun lying around your house can lead to unwanted consequences.

“We have had a couple of instances where children have gotten guns, and unfortunately terrible things have happened,” said Public Information Officer Kristie Brian. “If you have a child that’s under 17, and they have access to them and something happens, then you can be charged.”

Brian recommends not only putting a lock on your gun, but even locking it in a safe.

Another safety concern for your kids being home alone this summer is medications inside the medicine cabinet.

“That is more of a risk factor because kids are at home,” Whitney Pierce, with Partners and Prevention in Longview said. “ They’re bored. That’s when kids tend to get into that use stages, because there is more peer pressure.”

Pierce recommends not just locking up your medicine cabinet, but taking inventory of pills.Just like a bottle of medication can slowly start to disappear without a parent noticing, so can a bottle of liquor.

“You don’t want to have that accessibility easy for teens to reach up and grab when they are bored,” Pierce said.

Not only is it illegal, access to alcohol can lead to dehydration in the summer heat, and interfere with a child's development of their brain.

If your child does happen to get a hold of prescription drugs, Partners in Prevention in Longview recommends, call 911, contact poison control, and have some Naloxone handy.