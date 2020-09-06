MARSHALL, Texas — For weeks demonstrations have taken over the nation as a result of the death of George Floyd and others who died under law enforcement's authority. Some watching these protests are wondering, "What's the point of protesting; What will it solve?" Jerry Carrigal witnessed one of the earliest demostrations and recalls the impact protests had in Marshall 60 years ago.

As a teenager, Carrigal, stood outside what is now Miguels Mexican Food, and watched one of the first ever racially centered, demonstrations in East Texas. In 1960, the business was Woolworth and Fry-Dodge counters.

"It was the dime store in those days. The only one of its kind in Marshall," Carrigal said.

In the 60's, some students stood up for their rights by participating in a demonstration in Marshall.

"Students at Wiley and Bishop were involved in one of the earliest sit-ins in Texas," Carrigal added.

Black students would peacefully sit in restaurants that only served white people. The demonstrations called for change to break down racial barriers and ignite inclusiveness.

According to historical articles, many of the students demonstrating were arrested and booked in jail for "unlawful assembly to deprive a man of the right to do business."

"And it was reasonably peaceful. I mean I think, other than the waters they were spraying on them for a while," he said.

By that evening, both races, stood outside the city's courthouse to protest and chaos continued.

"I was in awe because they marched in front of the fire department, which is over on this side," said Carrigal. "That's when they turned the fire hoses on them, the demonstrators. That was back in the days when this was all segregated."

Reminders of what was once here, hasn't changed. However, demonstrations, protests and marches are proving there can be a change.

So when asked, "What's the point of protesting; What will it solve?" Take a page from the past.

"Protests are important. Protests are whats made this whole country what it is," Carrigal concluded.