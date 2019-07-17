LONGVIEW, Texas —

Within the last two years, several Longview restaurants suddenly closed their doors.

Four of those restaurants were all in the same area, including Longview icons Gonzalo's and Carlito's, which were open nearly 40 years.

RELATED: UPDATE: Iconic Longview restaurant Carlitos' closes after nearly 40 years in business

RELATED: Gonzalo's in Longview to close their doors in September

The most recent restaurant closing added to the list is Booshay's.

RELATED: Booshay's Bayou Cafe in Longview closes, will operate as catering business

"It gets hard. But, this is just a hard business," Ronny Maxey, owner of Jucy's, said. "Some would say it's because of the economic disadvantages, the constant push for more chain restaurants or just a desire to hang up the apron."

“There's not a lot of people really, to go in the restaurant business anymore. And that's the reason you see mostly franchise stores now,” Maxey explained. "However, Jucy's has remained a staple since the 1980s."

Barry Hale has been a customer of the East Texas chain since the restaurant first opened.

"The service they give you, I mean the food is genuine," Hale said. "It's good. I visit one to three to four times a week. I've been coming here a long time."

Maxey began his hamburger business in the mid-70s after he was inspired by his mom's cooking.

"My mother was a great cook," Maxey said. "She always had us cooking as we were growing up. I always liked hamburgers. I just took her way of cooking hamburgers and commercializing a little bit."

That spark of inspiration is what led to an expansion in Marshall and Tyler, as well as the addition of Jucy's Taco. So far, they have 11 stores and are planning to build another eatery in Tyler.

"We have over 300 people working for hours and extensions and it's a seven days a week job," Maxey said.

Through years of work, Maxey says he is not planning on retiring soon.

"In some of those instances, the owners that’s been with us, like Carlito's and Gonzales's, just grow older and this business will make you grow old fast," Maxey said. "I don't think there's gonna be a market for single owner restaurants. They'll be far and few between and future because of the labor insurance and taxes."

As change continues in Longview, one thing that remains the same is the food.

"It's just a home-cooked meal," Maxey said.