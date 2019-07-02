LOS ANGELES — To honor the late Kristoff St. John, The Young and the Restless will air a special tribute to his character of 27 years during the episode set to air on Friday, February 8.

On Monday, a friend found the beloved actor dead his San Fernando Valley home. He was 52.

St. John played the part of Neil Winters, a struggling alcoholic and ladies' man, on the longtime CBS soap opera since 1991. His performances earned him nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won a Daytime Emmy in 1992 for outstanding younger actor in a drama series and was also honored with 10 NAACP Image Awards.

In 2014, St. John's son, Julian, passed away at the age of 24.

On Monday, January 21, 2019, the actor retweeted the following:

"Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them."

St. John's final episode in character aired Wednesday.