TYLER, Texas — It's not everyday one of the world's greatest rockers makes a trip to the Rose City.
But, that's exactly what happened on Wednesday.
Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl hit up Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ in Tyler Wednesday night.
And thanks to a photo from Lance and Bailey McWhorter, we have proof!
I wonder if he got The Mother Clucker?
Aside from the BBQ, Stanley's is known for their live music events.
Coming up in May, the following acts are set to take the stage at the eatery:
- May 3 - Chris Watson & The Retrophonics
- May 4 - Stanley's Blues & BBQ Festival
- May 8 - BFC Funky Humpday
- May 10 - Jonathan Terrell
- May 15 - BGC Funky Humpday
- May 17 - Funky Friday with BFC and DJ Klinz
- May 18 - The Gibson Brothers
- May 22 - BFC Funky Humpday
- May 24 - New Breed Bass Band
- May 31 - Grunge Night with Pearl Gem and Nervana