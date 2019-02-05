TYLER, Texas — It's not everyday one of the world's greatest rockers makes a trip to the Rose City.

But, that's exactly what happened on Wednesday.

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl hit up Stanley's Famous Pit BBQ in Tyler Wednesday night.

And thanks to a photo from Lance and Bailey McWhorter, we have proof!

I wonder if he got The Mother Clucker?

Aside from the BBQ, Stanley's is known for their live music events.

Coming up in May, the following acts are set to take the stage at the eatery: