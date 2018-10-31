AUSTIN — STATESMAN -- Calling all “Simpsons” fans.

Nickel City has transformed into the popular bar featured in the long-running animated TV show, Moe’s Tavern, complete with a look-alike facade and a drink menu that includes Squishees (which, you know, are technically sold at the Kwik-E-Mart, not Moe’s, but go with it). The East Austin bar will remain Moe’s through Halloween this year.

The announcement about Nickel City dressing up as Moe’s for Halloween was so popular on social media that Nickel City’s post became the top trending item on reddit. Co-owner Travis Tober came up with the idea; he thanked his partners Zane and Brandon Hunt and Craig Primozich “for listening to my stupid ideas” on Facebook last week, when the bar began to skyrocket in attention on reddit.

Read the full story on the Statesman's website here.

