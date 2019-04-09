TYLER, Texas — KYTX, TEGNA’s CBS affiliate serving the East Texas market, announced Monday beloved anchor Dana Hughey will return to television this fall.

Hughey will host several hours of newscasts on television and have a leading role on all of KYTX’s digital and social platforms.

“We are excited to welcome Dana back to CBS19," said Donna Wilson, President/General Manager, CBS19. "Our viewers, advertisers and staff have never given up hope that one day, she would return after taking a hiatus to focus on her family. Her contagious, upbeat personality and passion for the betterment of our community will fit right in with our advocacy brand."

Hughey originally joined KYTX back in 2010 as the host of the Morning Show and served in that same capacity for many other newscasts over her seven years at the station. During her career, Hughey felt privileged to tell the many stories of East Texans who needed a voice. She also served as emcee for many community events, including Fit City and the March of Dimes. Working with the March of Dimes allowed Hughey to share her family’s story of hope and healing with their premature twins. The family also served as March of Dimes ambassadors in 2009. Her passion project continues to be helping children across Texas and East Texas which resulted in many years volunteering for the Children’s Miracle Network and serving on the NICU Board at Cook Children’s, where her twins spent the first five months of their lives.

"I feel honored to be able to continue making a positive impact in East Texas which is my chosen home of 20 years now," Hughey said. "I am also extremely excited to return home to a station that I believe is paving the future for local content to truly impact the communities we serve in a positive way."

Hughey enrolled in TCU’s Broadcast Journalism program and ultimately graduated from Texas A&M University. She is proud to call East Texas her home and lives with her husband and three children in Tyler. When she is not working, you will find her jogging, cheering on her daughter on the soccer field or watching her boys learn one of her favorite sports, golf.

