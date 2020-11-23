Thousands of East Texans get food ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Thousands of East Texans lined up outside the Green Acres Baptist Church Monday morning to get some free food ahead of the holidays.

TYLER, Texas — Thousands of East Texans lined up outside the Green Acres Baptist Church Monday morning for a chance at obtaining some free food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The need for food has grown in East Texas since the pandemic started. East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said that one in five East Texans are facing food insecurity and one in three children are living in households experiencing lack of food.

Cullinane said the need was seen during the food distribution event Monday morning. Vehicles started lining up as early as 5 a.m. He said by 7 a.m. the lines stretched down Troup Highway.

"The need is a lot higher but we also have had a lot of donors responding," Cullinane said. "And our job is to get that food onto the tables."

The event officially started at 10 a.m. and in two hours, volunteers were able to distribute 1,152 boxes of food to families in need.

"We're not just giving away groceries, we are giving away hope," GABC Teaching Pastor Michael Gossett said. "We want to make sure that the community and the city know that we are in their corner and that we just want to remind them that we are all in this together and that there is hope and we want to be that lending hand."

Hundreds of Green Acres Baptist Church staff and community members volunteered their morning to help direct traffic to ensure a safe and efficient food distribution.

Jeraldine Gossett was one of the thousands of people lined up to get food Monday morning. She said she waited over an hour to get some extra food for her family this Thanksgiving.

Gossett said she is thankful that she is part of a community that lends a helping hand when it's needed the most.

"I feel grateful, I feel grateful because for somebody to have in their heart to do this to help people," said Gossett.

There will be two more food distribution events this week.

For those that missed the event Monday morning, Cullinane said The East Texas Food Bank is giving away food at various locations.