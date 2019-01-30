HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested in Henderson County after being wanted for allegedly robbing a liquor store in Caney City.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tedrick Rockmore and 24-year-old Jasmine Blackfeet were caught at a home on the 100 block of McArthur Street in Athens.

The third suspect, 20-year-old Hannah Wolfe, was arrested as she was walking down State Highway 31 walking towards the home.

All three suspects were taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Rockmore was charged with evading arrest and Blackfeet was charged with possession.