HOUSTON — A man who had last been seen at a downtown Houston on Wednesday was found alive Sunday morning inside of his wrecked vehicle.

Texas Equusearch had been looking for 32-year-old Jose Velazquez since he disappeared June 26. His family said Velazquez headed home but never made it from the bar on Main Street.

Equusearch worked with the Houston Police Department and on Sunday around 3:25 p.m., searchers found his wrecked 2007 four-door Honda Accord with Velazquez inside.

Velazquez was taken to a hospital and his condition is unclear at this point.

This is a developing story.