Three counties in East Texas have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Angelina County & Cities Health District, Angelina County has 21 new cases, Polk County has confirmed 1 new case and San Augustine County has 13 new cases plus 1 new death.

Angelina County has 352 confirmed cases, 90 recoveries and 5 deaths related to the virus.

Polk County has 72 confirmed cases and 30 recoveries.

San Augustine County has 74 confirmed cases, 11 recoveries and 5 deaths related to the virus.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: TUESDAY, JUNE 16: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas nearing 4,200; deaths top 150