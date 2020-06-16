Three counties in East Texas have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Angelina County & Cities Health District, Angelina County has 21 new cases, Polk County has confirmed 1 new case and San Augustine County has 13 new cases plus 1 new death.

Angelina County has 352 confirmed cases, 90 recoveries and 5 deaths related to the virus.

Polk County has 72 confirmed cases and 30 recoveries.

San Augustine County has 74 confirmed cases, 11 recoveries and 5 deaths related to the virus.

Post by ACCHDUS.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: TUESDAY, JUNE 16: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas nearing 4,200; deaths top 150