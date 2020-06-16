Three counties in East Texas have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases.
According to the Angelina County & Cities Health District, Angelina County has 21 new cases, Polk County has confirmed 1 new case and San Augustine County has 13 new cases plus 1 new death.
Angelina County has 352 confirmed cases, 90 recoveries and 5 deaths related to the virus.
Polk County has 72 confirmed cases and 30 recoveries.
San Augustine County has 74 confirmed cases, 11 recoveries and 5 deaths related to the virus.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
