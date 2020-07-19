Three members of Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club killed in Kerr County accident

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said the motorcycle riders were riding in a group along Highway 16 between Kerrville and Medina.

KERR COUNTY, Texas — Three motorcyclists were killed in an accident in Kerr County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said the motorcyclists were riding in a group along Highway 16 between Kerrville and Medina around 12:10 pm. The sheriff said a driver crossed lanes and ran into the group. Three motorcycle riders were killed and up to nine others were injured.

The driver was identified by officials as Ivan Robles Navejas. The sheriff said he is charged with DWI, multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter and multiple counts of intoxication assault.

The Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club said in a press release the victims were members of the club. The group was reportedly celebrating the club's birthday when the accident occurred.