HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has caught a wanted fugitive after a car chase.

John Wesley Dodd, 34, was wanted for theft when investigators spotted him driving. Dodd refused to stop as the squad car approached.

During the pursuit Dodd was seen throwing items out of his vehicle. One of the items recovered was a black pouch with suspected methamphetamine and a syringe full of the suspected drug.

Dodd was finally stopped on Highway 155 in Coffee City. He was placed under arrest for three active warrants out of Henderson County for theft.

Dodd was also charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

“Addicts get hooked on this poison and then steal to fuel their habit,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said. “That is why we have spent the last three years cracking down on drug dealers and users. Breaking this cycle is key.”

Two other people were arrested in different incidents for possession of a controlled substance.

Chet David French, 32, was found sleeping in a vehicle on County Road 1406 near Athens.

A baggie containing meth and glass pipes was found on him.

Laura Woodward, 51, was stopped for a faulty rear light near Malakoff.

She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.