HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Three people have been arrested in two days for charges that range from Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance to possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, on June 5, investigators observed a vehicle in the Seven Points area make traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, James Tory South, 53, of Tool, was found in possession of a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine as well as items commonly used for the sale and distribution of the narcotic.

South was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, greater than or equal to 4 grams, less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.

On the following day, June 6, investigators working in Malakoff observed Bob Allen Stripling, 62, of Trinidad, a wanted felon, driving they initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop investigators a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was found on him along with a digital scale commonly used in the distribution of the narcotic.

A passenger in the car, Dena Thomas, 47, of Corsicana, was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine along with paraphernalia used to ingest the narcotic as well as suspected marijuana and paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Henderson County Jail.

Stripling was charged with manufacture delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 over 4 grams less than 200 grams, felony warrants out of Henderson County for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than one gram and bail jumping / failure to appear.

Kay was charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than one gram, possession of marijuana less than two ounces.