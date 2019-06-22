TYLER, Texas — Brian and Carly Epperson were out on a walk at the Rose Rudman Trail in Tyler, just like many other East Texans do every day, despite the heat index.

"We try to work out even like the postmaster. You got to go out there during the rain, sleet, the sun, you know, whatever the weather is like," Brian said.

If you are like the Eppersons, you will not quit your active lifestyle, even when the heat is out in full force.

"We do all the safety precautions. We stay hydrated, we use Gatorade," the Eppersons said.

The Eppersons are on the right track, working out in shaded areas like the Rose Rudman Trail and replenishing their electrolytes with sports drinks.

In addition to these approaches, UT Health doctor of family medicine My-Hyuen Tran says there is more you can do to protect yourself while staying active in the heat.

"Wearing loose clothing, particularly the lighter colors, something like microfiber or something more breathable will be more helpful," Tran explained. "Staying in the shade, particularly in the higher days of the summertime, avoiding midday or any times when the sun is really up at the highest point."

Replenishing your bodies electrolytes with a sports drink is beneficial as well.

"Pretty much if you're spending more than 20 minutes at a time outdoors, particularly in the heat, you want to drink about eight ounces of water at that time," Tran said. "We're not just losing water. But we're also losing things like sodium and chloride, potassium too. Those are our electrolytes of our bodies."

Tran suggests alternating your routine.

"A perfect time to be active, particularly during the summertime, is early during the day when you first wake up when the sun hasn't really risen yet or later in the evening times," Tran said.

Other changes can also be made.

"If it happens that you're in the sun kind of closer towards midday, maybe spending more times and water activities like swimming, that's going to be helpful to be able to keep yourself cool," Tran said.

As the summer begins, it is important to apply these tips.

"Just recently with the heat and with actually the summer just approaching now, we've had a significant amount of patients coming through the clinic with increasing symptoms concerning for heat exhaustion or worse," Tran said. "Particularly in the ER within concerns of heatstroke."