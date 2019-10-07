TYLER, Texas — During the hot summer months, most people are cranking up their air conditioner to keep them cool. However, not maintaining it properly could cause it to break down, and costs you thousands of dollars.

Joe Stowe, the owner of Stonebridge Heating & Air Conditioning Inc, says to be careful especially during the summer, unethical companies take advantage of the heat.

"What happens is they spike your prices during the summer because you're on overtime, you can only do a certain amount," Stowe said. "So it's better to maintain it during the winter or during the spring and fall. That way you get better pricing, and then you're on top of that you're not waiting till it breaks.

Stowe advises to get your AC cleaned twice a year, the best is during the spring and fall months. If you do not maintain them, you could have a high electricity bill.

"The AC is a number one unit in your home that consumes electricity. So what y'all do is do a maintenance agreement and have it clean so that it's operating efficiently," Stowe said. "If the capacitors are weak, then it'll draw more electricity. If the clothes are dirty, they'll draw more electricity. If the filters are dirty, they'll draw more electricity. So we want to do is keep them maintain. So they draw less electricity."

If your AC does break, making sure you have a home warranty to help save thousands of dollars and avoid paying for a new one. When searching for a good home warranty company, look up the reviews online. If they are not good, Stowe says to avoid the company.

Terosa Jones, a realtor for Miller Homes Group says she always recommends her clients get a home warranty. She says it is a safety net for interior home items like appliances and ACs.

To find a good company Jones says, "see what their requirements are, how their policy works, because there may be a 30 to 60 day grace period before they'll start making any payments out on anything. A good warranty company, they'll go ahead and just start immediately with no waiting period.“

Jones says the cost of the warranty per year could range between $450 to $650, but worth the money to help make sure your AC and other home items are protected.

"It is never late to get home warranty you if you have a new home or not," Jones said. "It doesn't matter if it's old, new, you can be living in the dwelling for years and then decide you want it to purchase one. So you can purchase it at any time.